SPOKANE - Since our April 4, 2023 story about lawsuit reportedly won by two former employees who claimed they were wrongfully terminated by Soap Lake Natural Spa and Resort in 2018, the amount the defendant in the case has been ordered to pay has doubled.
Last week, Source ONE News received a press release from the law firm representing the plaintiffs in the case.
In a recent trial that concluded in March 2023, a federal jury has found Soap Lake Natural Spa & Resort guilty of wrongful termination in the case of Nick Blair and Peter Sharp. The jury determined that the resort terminated their employment as a result of their lawful action of filing wage claims with the Department of Labor and Industries. Consequently, the jury, along with the presiding judge, awarded the former employees a combined total of $57,682.50 in compensation.
The dispute arose in June 2018 when Soap Lake Natural Spa & Resort hired Blair and Sharp. Both employees later discovered discrepancies in their wages and subsequently filed wage claims with the Department of Labor and Industries, alleging non-payment of their rightful earnings. However, shortly after the resort's owners learned of these claims, Blair and Sharp were abruptly terminated from their positions. This action violated Washington state law, which prohibits employers from terminating employees for exercising their legal rights, such as filing wage claims.
Seeking justice, Blair and Sharp initiated legal proceedings against the resort in 2019, asserting their claims of wrongful discharge. In response, the resort counter-sued the former employees, alleging theft and conspiracy to harm the company. However, the resort's civil conspiracy counterclaim was dismissed by a federal judge before the trial commenced, under the protection of Washington's anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) law. The judge recognized that the counterclaim was partially based on the wage complaints made by Blair and Sharp to the Department of Labor and Industries.
After four years of litigation, the case finally reached the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Washington in Spokane, where the trial took place. The jury unanimously determined that Soap Lake Natural Spa & Resort had wrongfully terminated the employment of Blair and Sharp due to their exercise of a legal right by filing wage claims. Moreover, the jury dismissed the allegations of theft against the former employees, finding no evidence to support such claims.
As a result of the jury's verdict, Mr. Blair was awarded $3,750 in back pay, while Mr. Sharp received $3,000 for the same purpose. Additionally, the presiding judge ordered the resort to pay $10,000 each to Mr. Blair and Mr. Sharp for the violation of the anti-SLAPP statute. In a further blow to the resort, the judge also required them to reimburse the former employees an additional $30,932.50 as reasonable attorney fees.