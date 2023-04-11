MOSES LAKE - The presence of emergency vehicles raised eyebrows on I-90 near Wildhorse Monument on Sunday. That's because Grant County Sheriff's Officials say they were told that an individual was acting erratic and that he had put a gun to his head; running from the monument area down to the shore of the Columbia River moments later.
Both Grant County Sheriff's officials and Washington State Patrol were never able to establish contact with the man and the reporting party drove off after making the report; a single gun shot was reported. The reporting party informed dispatch that the man's questionable behavior occurred during an argument.
The following day, Grant County Sheriff's spokesman Kyle Foreman says the alleged gunman reached out to MACC dispatch the following day denying claims that he had a gun and that he was possibly suicidal.
The investigation into the matter may continue, if warranted. The alleged gunman was not identified.