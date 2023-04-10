UPDATE (3:45 p.m.) — The two people killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night near Entiat have been identified as Charles D. Morris and Terra D. Hughes, both Chelan County residents.
Investigators say preliminary information shows speed was likely a factor in the crash.
ENTIAT — Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening near Entiat.
The crash occurred at about 8:15 p.m. on Entiat River Road, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The two people were on a motorcycle and were ejected after failing to negotiate a corner.
Both riders, a 45-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, died at the scene. Their names have not been released.
Investigators have not determined if alcohol or drugs were involved. The crash remains under investigation.