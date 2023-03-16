UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) — Two adults and a 10-year-old child were killed in a crash with a semi-truck early Thursday morning on Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass.
Danny R. Ellingford, a 43-year-old Pasco man, was driving a semi-truck west on I-90, about 10 miles east of the pass summit. State troopers say he went off the highway and into the median before traveling into the eastbound lanes and colliding with a 2016 Kia Optima.
Ellingford was not injured.
Three people in the car, 40-year-old Yakima resident Justin L. Poole, 27-year-old Yakima resident Michaela L. Buckholt and a 10-year-old Yakima child, were killed in the wreck. A 36-year-old Yakima woman and a 6-year-old child were injured and taken to regional hospitals, according to the state patrol.
The state patrol continues to investigate the wreck and any charges are pending against Ellingford.
Eastbound I-90 remains closed between the Snoqualmie Pass summit and Ellensburg with no estimated reopening time.
SNOQUALMIE PASS — Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed about 10 miles east of Snoqualmie Pass as state troopers continue to investigate a fatal collision.
The eastbound lanes are closed from the pass summit to Ellensburg due to the wreck that occurred early Thursday morning near Easton, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
As of 8:30 a.m., there is no estimated time for eastbound I-90 to reopen.
WSDOT plans to provide an update at 11 a.m.