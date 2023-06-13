9:30 P.M. UPDATE -- As of 9:30 p.m., Grant County Sheriff's Officials say the SR 17 Fire north of Soap Lake is fully contained. Crews will be patrolling the area in the overnight to look for any hotspots or flare ups. Eye witnesses say the fire started near a pot farm where two outbuildings reportedly burned.
7:10 P.M. UPDATE -- The size of the fire burning a couple of miles north of Soap Lake is partially contained. The fire's size was updated and is estimated to be burning 150 acres as of 7:10 p.m. Due to partial containment, the level 1 evacuations that were issued for the entire city of Soap Lake were canceled.
6:52 P.M. UPDATE -- Firefighters say the blaze burning a couple of miles away from the northern city limits of Soap Lake is at 1,000 acres as of 6:50 p.m. Evacuees are being directed to Smokiam Park where they can get more information, water and supplies. Sheriff's officials say the fire is threatening 50 structures.
SOAP LAKE, WA - A wildfire north of Soap Lake has prompted mandatory Level 3 evacuations for residents in the 24000 block of SR 17 and the 24000 block of Road A-NE.
The Nixle Alert warns of a significant threat to life and property.
Evacuees are asked to seek shelter at Soap Lake Park.
Firefighters are working tirelessly to contain the rapidly spreading blaze.
Soap Lake Police report that the fire on SR 17 N MP 90 is moving south towards Soap Lake and East towards High Hill Rd. The entire city of Soap Lake is on a Level 1 evacuation alert. According to Police Chief Ryan Cox, the fire is about two miles from Soap Lake's city limits and is inching closer as it continues to be fueled by winds close to 50 mph.
Updates to follow.