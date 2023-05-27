TONASKET - A 37-year-old Omak woman and a 6-year-old girl are injured following a rollover crash near Tonasket Saturday afternoon.
Just before 1:30 p.m., State Troopers say Kelli Hill was traveling north on SR 97 just south of Tonasket when she struck the guardrail on the right shoulder. Hill's vehicle rolled into the ditch on the southbound shoulder and came to rest on its top.
Troopers say neither the woman or the 6-year-old girl were wearing seatbelts.
The woman was airlifted to a Wenatchee hospital for treatment of her injuries and the child was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her wounds.
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the wreck, but the cause remains under investigation.