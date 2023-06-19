RIVERSIDE – Two people are hurt after crashing head-on near the town of Riverside in Okanogan County on Monday.
At around 11:20 a.m., 38-year-old Jose Cisneros of Chelan was believed to be intoxicated while driving south along US 97 when he turned across the northbound lane to make a left on Main Street. Cisneros was hit head on by 71-year-old Barbara Booker of Oroville who was traveling in the opposite direction.
Cisneros’ vehicle rolled onto its driver’s side in the intersection.
Neither Cisneros or Booker were buckled up at the time of the crash.
Cisneros was not hurt, but Booker was eventually airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for her injuries.