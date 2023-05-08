ELLENSBURG - A 21-year-old Cle Elum man is recovering from his injuries after rolling his pickup truck near Ellensburg on Sunday.
Shortly before 5 p.m., Hunter Thorton of Cle Elum was driving a pickup truck eastbound, about 11 miles west of Ellensburg, when he lost control of his vehicle. The rig left the roadway to the right and rolled, coming to rest in a field.
Troopers say Thorton, who wasn't belted up, was thrown from the vehicle landing about five feet from it. Thorton was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The exact cause of the crash is unknown and charges are pending.
Authorities say Thorton was not under the influence at the time of the crash.