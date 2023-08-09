MOSES LAKE - The highly anticipated UMANI Festival, celebrating Hispanic heritage, is set to ignite the cultural scene in Moses Lake's downtown on September 30th. Known locally as "UMANI," the festival is an open invitation to both the Hispanic community and anyone who wants to learn more about the rich cultural heritage.
Columbia Basin Allied Arts, in collaboration with the Moses Lake Public Library, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, Moses Lake Creative District, Downtown Moses Lake Association, EDUBS C/S and Artisans Co. are coordinating the 2nd Annual UMANI Festival.
This year’s event ia 11am-8pm and takes place on Third Avenue between Alder St. and Sinkiuse Square in downtown Moses Lake.
Free and Open to All
UMANI is a free event, aimed at promoting inclusiveness and allowing everyone to partake in the festivities. From main stage events to a host of adjacent activities along Third Avenue, the festival has something to offer to visitors of all ages.
A Rich Tapestry of Events
Among the main stage events are English/Spanish story time sessions, designed to build bridges between cultures, and exciting bull riding shows that promise to thrill the audience. For those looking to participate, lotteria games offer a fun chance to win, and the beer garden ensures a refreshing experience for adults.
The foodies won't be left out, with food trucks offering a delicious array of both traditional Hispanic dishes and contemporary cuisine. Artist workshops will provide a chance for hands-on creativity, as local artists guide attendees in crafting their masterpieces.
Vendors will line the streets, offering unique wares and goods, while resource alleys will provide valuable information and resources related to the Hispanic community and cultural heritage.
Low Rider Parade: A Unique Highlight
A standout feature of UMANI is the low rider parade, which promises to be a visual spectacle. A fleet of lavishly decorated low riders will cruise through the downtown, adding a touch of glamor and tradition to the celebrations.
A Celebration of Community
UMANI is more than a festival; it's a celebration of community, culture, and connections. It's an opportunity for the Hispanic community to proudly share its traditions and for others to join in, learn, and appreciate a rich cultural heritage.
The City of Moses Lake invites everyone to join in this vibrant celebration, marking the calendar for a day of joy, learning, and unity.
For more information on the UMANI Festival, including a detailed schedule of events and opportunities for volunteering, please visit the official website or contact the event organizers.
