SPOKANE — It’s been a little over a year since an Okanogan County couple was found dead in their home. The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Dylan Harrington, 27, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of unauthorized removal or concealment of a body. A nationwide extradition warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Harrington is accused of shooting to death Dave and Gerlyn Covey. Their bodies were discovered at their property near Chesaw on Feb. 16, 2022. Investigators say their bodies had been burned and a sheet of plywood was placed over them in an apparent effort to conceal them.
The Coveys’ truck had been found abandoned on Feb. 13.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office identified Harrington as the suspect after the Coveys’ bodies were found. Detectives believe he had been squatting nearby and stealing supplies from the couple’s property.
“Dylan Harrington is accused of a most heinous crime which demonstrates a clear disregard for human life,” said Craig Ellis Thayer, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Washington. “We will continue to work with our partners at the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and use every resource at our disposal to find him and bring him to justice.”
The U.S. Marshals-led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to Harrington’s arrest. Harrington is a white male, about 5-feet-9-inches tall and 145 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Harrington’s location is asked to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 866-865-TIPS or submit a top online here: https://www.p3tips.com/USMS.aspx