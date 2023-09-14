On Thursday, the U.S. House passed a bill that would block states, like Washington and California from prohibiting the sale of gas-powered cars.
The bipartisan Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act (H.R. 1435) cleared the congressional chambers this week.
Republican Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers says the legislation is a response to Governor Jay Inslee's proposed ban on gas-powered vehicles in Washington, which has been described as "radical" by some and hailed by others.
The act, if signed into law, will restrict the Biden administration's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from granting waivers for regulations intended to ban the sale or use of new vehicles powered by internal combustion engines.
"Eastern Washington will not follow in California's footsteps," stated Congresswoman Rodgers. She further criticized Governor Inslee, remarking, “His rush-to-green mandates, which mirror California's bans on gas-powered cars, furnaces, and stoves, are eroding our freedoms. Many families are being forced into expensive alternatives they neither desire nor can afford. By supporting the Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act, we're sending a firm message to the governor that our state will not be micromanaged."
Last year, in a move that reverberated across the country, California’s Air Resources Board (CARB) decided to implement restrictions on automakers, effectively barring the sale of new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2035. Following California's precedent, 17 states, including Washington, moved toward adopting similar restrictions. Washington’s Department of Ecology confirmed its stance in December 2022.
As the EV mandate debate gains traction, there are rising concerns about the practicality and affordability of electric vehicles:
1. Popularity of Gas-Powered Vehicles: Current statistics indicate that a staggering 95% of vehicles on US roads utilize internal combustion engines.
2. Affordability: Electric vehicles (EVs) remain out of reach for numerous Americans. In 2022, the average transaction for an EV was $17,000 higher than its gas-powered counterpart.
3. Performance: Gas-powered vehicles often have the edge in terms of range, towing capacity, and resilience against harsh weather conditions. For instance, EVs can lose up to 40% of their range in cold weather.
4. Infrastructure Limitations: The existing vehicle charging infrastructure, particularly in rural regions like Eastern Washington, is not yet ready to support a complete shift to EVs.
5. Electric Grid Concerns: An abrupt transition to EVs might strain the electric grid, risking blackouts and other complications.
6. Dependence on China: The global EV industry heavily relies on China. The country dominates in the mining, processing, and manufacturing of vital EV minerals. China produces around 75% of the world's lithium-ion batteries and has control over refining capacities for more than half of the globe's lithium, cobalt, and graphite.
If Inslee's proposed ban takes effect, the sales of gas cars would be phased out by 2035.