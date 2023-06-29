EAST WENATCHEE - Geoffrey Wayne Reynolds, a former pharmacist at Walgreens in East Wenatchee, has been federally charged with making false statements in connection with health care matters after forging COVID-19 vaccination cards for two firefighters. Reynolds now faces potential penalties of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release.
The charges stem from a state investigation that revealed Reynolds' involvement in falsifying COVID-19 vaccination information for Washington state employees. It was discovered that on three separate occasions in 2021, Reynolds wasted a COVID-19 vaccine dose instead of administering it and subsequently fraudulently documented the vaccine on a COVID-19 vaccination card.
The incidents primarily involved two former Douglas County Fire District 2 firefighters, Brian Bollinger and Captain Seth Ellis. Both individuals had submitted the faked vaccination cards to the fire district as part of the state's vaccine mandate. After conducting its own investigation, the fire district issued notices of termination to Bollinger and Ellis. However, both firefighters were permitted to resign following the disciplinary actions.
Walgreens, upon discovering Reynolds' actions, promptly terminated his employment. The company confirmed his termination shortly after the incidents came to light.
“Health care fraud harms elderly and vulnerable members of our community, undermines confidence in our health care system, and diverts precious funds from vital government programs,” said United States Attorney Waldref. “It has a corrupting and devastating impact on our community. We will not rest in our pursuit of health care providers who abuse their positions of trust for their own personal benefit. Our office will continue to work hand-in-glove with our law enforcement partners to ensure that these fraudsters are brought to justice.”
The Reynolds case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington.