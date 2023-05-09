FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead is displayed on a table along with buttons and bracelets on Nov. 30, 2022, during a vigil in memory of the victims in Moscow, Idaho. A media coalition is trying again to get a gag order lifted in the criminal case of Kohberger, accused of fatally stabbing the students. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)