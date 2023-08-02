Tyson Fresh Meats has recently escalated its legal battle against Cody Easterday, labeling his allegations as "ludicrous" in a court brief filed on Monday.
Easterday, a convicted fraudster currently serving an 11-year prison term, accused Tyson of breaching an oral agreement related to sharing profits from the sale of "Cody's Beef" in Japan.
This legal back-and-forth, as reported by the Capital Press, centers around whether Tyson breached an unwritten contract to split profits with Easterday. Tyson categorically denies the existence of any such deal with Easterday and further argues that Easterday used "Cody's Beef" as a smokescreen for fraudulent billing.
"Mr. Easterday's fraud scheme could not have existed without a certain volume of legitimate business," reads Tyson's brief. "For a convicted fraudster to accuse Tyson of inequitable conduct under these circumstances is ludicrous."
Easterday, 52, previously admitted to defrauding Tyson out of a whopping $233 million, resulting in the liquidation of his farming and ranching empire in Eastern Washington. Despite this, he remains indebted to Tyson for a staggering $177.1 million.
The incarcerated Easterday alleges Tyson exploited his name and image to strengthen confidence in U.S. beef among Japanese customers. Tyson, however, dismissed these claims as baseless and filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that it had already settled all claims with Easterday Ranches in bankruptcy court.
There is yet to be a set date for the hearing on the motion in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington.
Easterday insists the "Cody's Beef" oral agreement was distinct from the written cattle-supply agreement between Easterday Ranches and Tyson. However, Tyson's recent brief downplays the personal nature of their marketing campaign, stating, "Nippon Ham was interested in assessing the Ranches' cattle, not Mr. Easterday's face."
Easterday further alleges that Tyson executives initially pledged to share profits back in 2013, a commitment they reiterated in a 2020 email exchange. Tyson's legal team, however, contests this interpretation of a "clipped, casual email" as twisted and far-fetched.
Seven months after the aforementioned email exchange, Easterday confessed his fraudulent invoicing scheme to Tyson. Despite this, he insists that the fraudulent activity did not inhibit his right to demand a share of profits from "Cody's Beef".
In a separate lawsuit, Easterday alleges Tyson exploited its dominant position as a beef buyer in the Northwest to suppress cattle prices, a claim Tyson strongly denies and is seeking to dismiss.