EPHRATA - Two teens accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old baseball teammate at a hotel in Ephrata last August have been charged in Grant County District Court.
Ephrata police say it happened at the Best Western hotel during the Babe Ruth World Series on August 7. It involved a 15-year-old player who was playing for the Klamath Falls Falcons of Klamath Falls, Oregon.
Brody Hubble and Owen Cheyne have both been charged with fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor. Cheyne was charged in November and Hubble was charged in January. A third player is being adjudicated as a juvenile in the case.
According to the Klamath Falls Herald and News, the teen was in his hotel room when three teammates, ages 17 and 18, began hazing him. According to information obtained by the publication, the incident included bullying, taunting and attempts at sexual humiliation. Alleged hazing included teammates pulling the boy's pants down and attempts to place their genitals on the victim's face. Additionally, the alleged abusers tried to "humiliate" the boy with a pickle.
The hazing reportedly happened at around 11 p.m. after coaches and chaperones had done their room checks. The Falcons forfeited their final game of the tournament after the alleged incident.
The alleged victim and his mother pushed for criminal charges related to the alleged incident.