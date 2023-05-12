BEVERLY - Two people have life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a semi just south of the Vantage Bridge in Grant County Friday evening. State Troopers say a sedan was turning off of SR 243 onto SR 26 when it pulled in front of a semi. The semi struck the car, critically injuring the two people inside. The SR 26/SR 243 interchange is blocked off for now.
featured
Two sustain life-threatening injuries in semi vs. car crash near Vantage Bridge
- Shawn Goggins
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Two sustain life-threatening injuries in semi vs. car crash near Vantage Bridge
- Store clerk injured in Othello robbery; police pursuing suspect
- Outbreak of ‘mystery’ illness at Moses Lake elementary school sickens nearly 10% of students
- Chelan County jail director on inmates' attempted murder of officer: "We've never seen this level of an attack"
- Othello gang members arrested for graffiti
- Rollover crash kills unbuckled driver near Potholes Reservoir
- DeSantis, Trump look to sway Iowa GOP activists at dueling events
- Debt ceiling talks push Washington toward new era of deficit cuts
- Brittney Griner plays in first WNBA preseason game since detainment in Russia
- Chaos on Mexico border averted, for now, as US turns page in migration rules
- G7 finance leaders say inflation still "elevated" and central banks committed to seeking price stability
- G7 finance leaders end meeting with promise of support for Ukraine, vows to enforce sanctions against Russia for war
- G7 finance leaders say global economic uncertainties have worsened, requiring vigilance and flexibility in policies
- Japan's Kishida says G7 facing historic moment as finance leaders wrap up talks on global economy
- Private detective appeals to Nevada Supreme court in Reno mayor's lawsuit over GPS tracking device
- Orioles' Cedric Mullins hits for the cycle against Pirates
- Funeral for slain Wisconsin sheriff's deputy draws 3,000 mourners
- Don Denkinger, umpire whose stellar career was overshadowed by blown call, dead at 86