QUINCY – Two men are recovering from stab wounds following a fight at a gas station in Quincy late Saturday night.
Quincy Police say they got a call about the stabbing at around 11:50 p.m.
Authorities say two people in their late 20’s, early 30’s mutually started to fight next to the Jackpot Food Mart. Both men were reportedly armed with knives and had stabbed each other.
Each were transported to different hospitals with one suspect already being released and the other remains hospitalized as of Monday afternoon.
Police haven’t made any arrests yet, but they do plan to obtain warrants to do so. The names of the attackers/victims were not released.
It's unknown as to what the fight was over or if it was gang related.