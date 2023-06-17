QUINCY – Unconfirmed reports indicate two people are dead and three are hurt in what reportedly was a shooting at a Gorge Amphitheater campground on Saturday night.
Shortly before 9 p.m., the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported that an active shooter was present at the Gorge Amphitheater and that anyone in attendance seek cover.
At 9:19 p.m., the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported that the shooter was in custody.
The shooting reportedly happened at the Gate H campgrounds area. The show announced that there is no danger to concert goers or to other campgrounds.
An official press conference on the incident is expected at around 11:30 p.m.