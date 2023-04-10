ENTIAT — Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening near Entiat.
The crash occurred at about 8:15 p.m. on Entiat River Road, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The two people were on a motorcycle and were ejected after failing to negotiate a corner.
Both riders, a 45-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, died at the scene. Their names have not been released.
Investigators have not determined if alcohol or drugs were involved. The crash remains under investigation.