ENTIAT - Wet weather with warming temperatures is making for some "rocky' rides between Entiat and Wenatchee.
Over the weekend, a massive boulder fell onto the west end of Entiat River Road and another nearly struck a motorist on 97A early Monday.
The one that fell on Saturday was a bit larger than any SUV and left a crater in the road. County crews used equipment to break up the boulder because it had completely occupied one of the lanes of travel and the shoulder.
At around 8:10 a.m. on Monday, Cindy Herdt of Entiat says she was traveling toward Wenatchee on 97A when a boulder fell in front of her vehicle.
"That BIG rock in the north bound lane on 97A fell right in front of my car as I was coming to work this morning. It was surreal," she wrote on Facebook. "I saw the rock come of the hill and fly through air then hit the road right in front of me and roll into the south bound lane. Smaller rocks dinged off my car. Thankfully there was no traffic going south bound."
Herdt says the "ginormous" rock could have seriously injured someone if it hit them.
Both state and county crews are now surveying the problem areas where rocks are prone to falling in the region.