MAZAMA — Two significant wildfires are presently burning in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, challenging firefighting efforts and prompting warnings and closures for the safety of the public.
Blue Lake Fire
The Blue Lake Fire, which commenced on August 14, has rapidly expanded to 215 acres and is currently 0% contained. The inferno is situated near Blue Lake, approximately 13 miles southwest of Mazama and 24 miles west of Winthrop, WA.
At the moment, a crew of 82 personnel is working diligently to battle the flames. The exact cause of this wildfire remains unknown. Due to the fire's rapid spread and its proximity to the Sourdough Fire, State Route 20 is closed between Newhalem (milepost 120) and the Silver Star Sno-Park (milepost 171). Those planning on traveling in the area are advised to stay updated on the most recent highway closures by visiting WSDOT’s Facebook page. Additionally, the Pacific Crest Trail is presently shut down in the fire's vicinity. Further closure information can be found at the National Park Service's website.
The forecast predicts critical fire weather in the coming days, which may exacerbate the situation. The expected increase in fire activity will result in more visible smoke. Ground and aerial firefighting resources are persevering in their suppression actions.
Airplane Lake Fire
Another concerning wildfire is the Airplane Lake Fire, which has been burning since July 7. Sparked by lightning, the fire has now burned 900 acres with no containment reported yet. The blaze is located on the northeast side of Mt. Saul in the White River drainage area of the Glacier Peak Wilderness about 22 miles northwest of Leavenworth. For now, only local resources are monitoring the situation.
Several areas near the fire have been closed, including White River Trail, Boulder Creek Trail, Indian Creek Trail, White River Road beyond Tall Timbers, White River Falls Campground, and Grasshopper Meadows Campground. Chelan County has announced a Level 1 (Ready) evacuation notice for the White River Road (FS Road 6400) west of Tall Timbers Ranch, although it doesn't impact county roads, right-of-way, or homes.
Recreational users in the area have been informed of the situation by forest employees. Notably, the bridge on Indian Creek Trail has been wrapped with structure protection wrap as a preventative measure against the approaching flames.
As of now, the plan is to use a confinement suppression strategy, using natural barriers to contain the fire. However, this strategy may change as fire officials continually assess the situation.
A Red Flag warning is currently in effect until tomorrow, indicating a heightened risk of wildfire spread due to hot and dry winds. Conditions are expected to remain challenging with dry conditions, warm temperatures, and afternoon gusts contributing to the fire's potential spread. However, a shift in the weather could be on the horizon, with cooler temperatures and potential rain forecasted for Sunday and the following week.
Authorities have pleaded with the public to minimize human-caused fire risks. As a safety measure, a campfire ban will be implemented starting Friday, August 18.