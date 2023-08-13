MOSES LAKE – A deadly altercation took place just before 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 13, in the 800 block of Loop Drive of Moses Lake.
According to local authorities, an argument escalated into violence, resulting in shots being fired and three people struck.
One of the subjects involved died, while the other two have sustained non-life threatening injuries. The names of the victims are being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin.
Local detectives have taken charge of the investigation, carefully examining the crime scene and collecting evidence. The exact circumstances leading to the altercation are still unclear, and a motive has yet to be determined. The shooter is still at large.
The Moses Lake Police Department is urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward. Citizens can contact the MACC dispatch at 509-762-1160 and ask to speak with an officer.