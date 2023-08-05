COLES CORNER - A Tacoma woman faces a DUI and vehicular assault charge after rolling her vehicle just east of Stevens Pass early Saturday.
State Patrol officials say 32-year-old Jennifer Haigh was going east on US 2 at around 4:30 a.m. when her vehicle crossed the solid white fog line to the right.
Authorities say Haigh overcorrected, struck the guardrail on the left shoulder and rolled down the embankment. Haigh’s roll came to a stop when her vehicle rested against a tree.
Haigh and her passenger were not buckled up during the crash. Both were hurt and taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
Troopers confirmed Haigh was intoxicated during the crash and she now faces DUI and vehicular assault charges. US 2 was partially closed for seven hours.