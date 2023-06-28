Two people lost their lives in a fatal traffic collision at the intersection of U.S. 395 and Crestloch Road, near Country Mercantile on Tuesday. The accident occurred at approximately 2:57 p.m.
According to a report by the Washington State Patrol, the fatal victims have been identified as Jeffry L. Bowes, aged 71, and Debora L. Bowes, aged 66, both residents of Cheney.
Investigating troopers determined that Jeffry Bowes was operating his pickup truck, towing a trailer, while traveling southbound on U.S. 395. However, while attempting to make a left turn onto Crestloch Road, he failed to yield to the oncoming traffic traveling northbound on U.S. 395. It was during this ill-fated maneuver that their vehicle was struck by another pickup truck, which was also pulling a trailer.
Tragically, the injuries sustained in the collision proved fatal for Jeffry Bowes. He was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving. Meanwhile, Debora L. Bowes, his passenger, tragically passed away at the scene of the accident.
The driver of the other involved vehicle, identified as Daniel M. Gomez, a 20-year-old resident of Sunnyside, emerged from the incident unharmed.