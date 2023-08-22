CLE ELUM – A trip along I-90 near Cle Elum turned tragic on Monday when a crash killed two people.
Washington State Troopers say an unidentified driver was going west on I-90 about three miles east of Cle Elum when their vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a ditch.
Passengers 26-year-old Brendan Kivlehan of Palos Heights, Illinois and 24-year-old Natalie Nicoletti of Countryside, Illinois died. Both the driver and another passenger, 21-year-old Katherine Ogletree of Chicago, Illinois were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.