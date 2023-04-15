EPHRATA - Two people are dead after an SUV and pickup truck collided near Ephrata on Saturday.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office notified the public about the crash via social media at 11 a.m.
The wreck occurred just before 11 a.m. at Sagebrush Flats Road and Johnson Road just west of Ephrata.
Two people died in the crash and four were injured and transported for treatment.
According to Grant PUD, the crash knocked out a power pole, sending wires onto the ground. The collision with the pole caused a blackout involving 850 customers. Electricity has been restored to the majority of those customers as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
As far as details about the crash are concerned, there will be an update on Sunday, according to Grant County Sheriff's officials.