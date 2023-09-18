CLE ELUM - Two Cle Elum teens were flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a power pole on SR 903 at Horvat Road. The wreck happened a half mile from Roslyn shorty befor 9 p.m. on Friday.
Troopers say 18-year-old Reina Reyes was at the wheel when she lost control and hit the pole.
A 16-year-old passenger from Cle Elum was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and another juvenile from Cle Elum, whose age wasn't released, was also taken to the Seattle area hospital.
It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.