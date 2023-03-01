WENATCHEE — A longterm human trafficking investigation by the Columbia River Drug Task Force led to search warrants being served Wednesday at two massage parlors in Wenatchee believed to be a front for prostitution.
Search warrants were served Wednesday at the 400 block of North Mission Street and the 300 block of North Chelan Avenue in Wenatchee. Warrants were also served at a location in Kennewick and Tacoma.
In 2022, the task force says they were made away of two local massage parlors serving as a front for prostitution. The task force identified two suspects as part of a human trafficking organization. Warrants have been issued for 60-year-old Linhui Yan and 43-year-old Yan Yang, both of Tacoma, on charges of leading organized crime, promoting prostitution, and money laundering, according to the task force. The two are husband and wife. Neither are custody.
The task force continues to investigate. The joint operation involves the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department, East Wenatchee Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Kennewick Police Department, South Sound Gang Task Force, Department of Corrections, FBI and Homeland Security.