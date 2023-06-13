OKANOGAN - Multiple brush fires continue to threaten homes in Okanogan County tonight.
A large fire that is unknown in size has been burning since 5:30 p.m. in the area of Spring Coulee Road off SR 172 just west of Okanogan.
The fire has progressed uphill where Spring Coulee Road is situated and continues to burn down the other side, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.
Helicopters and ground crews are fighting the blaze.
Over 100 homes are under a level 2 evacuation on Dry Coulee and Cemetery roads.
Maurice Goodall of Okanogan County Emergency Management says firefighters have gotten a reprieve this evening as the wind continues to blow the fire back on itself. Though, the change in wind direction is expected to occur at some point.
The cause of the fire is unknown and any containment on that fire has not yet been reported.
A second fire is burning a little further west of Okanogan near the Spring Coulee Fire. The Loup Loup blaze is threatening homes in the Buzzard Lake Road and Leader Lake Road areas.
A level 1 evacuation notice is in effect.
Sheriff's officials say crews are getting a handle on that fire.
Containment on the blaze hasn't been reported and its cause is still under investigation.