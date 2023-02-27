MOSES LAKE — Cellphone photos taken by a witness helped police track down two suspects in a catalytic converter theft on Sunday at Moses Lake High School.
Moses Lake police responded at about noon to the high school after a man was seen underneath a school district vehicle in the parking lot, according to court records. A witness confronted the suspect, who started running with a catalytic converter in his hand.
The witness, who was in a vehicle, was able to take pictures of both the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle. The photos were forwarded to other law enforcement officers.
Twin brothers, Trevor Anardi and Nicholas Anardi were later taken into custody at a property on Potato Hill Road Southeast after a deputy located the suspects' vehicle at the home.
"This was great police work to find the vehicle, but to be fair the residence where the vehicle was has a history of criminal activity going almost two decades," Moses Lake police stated.
Police say Trevor Anardi matched the suspect in the witness’ photos. He refused to speak with police.
Moses Lake police say Nicholas Anardi did not know his brother was planning to steal a catalytic converter. Police say he was driving the vehicle that the two brothers were in when they left the high school parking lot.
Both brothers have been charged with second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.
Police also reportedly found property believed to be stolen during a Feb. 6 burglary, including a check written by a deceased person. Police continue to investigate and more charges are likely against the two brothers.