VANTAGE - A truck fire on the side of I-90 grew into something much larger when it sparked a 150-acre brush fire on Monday near Vantage.
Authorities say a commercial truck driver was traveling along I-90 near the Vantage Bridge in Kittitas County when smoke began to emit from the engine compartment. Authorities say the driver pulled over as the vehicle fire intensified. The truck’s driver managed to escape the flames before they consumed the big rig. It was later determined that an electrical issue sparked the blaze.
The fire eventually ignited brush north of the interstate and the fire spread northward towards nearby wind farms.
Level 1 evacuations were issued for Vantage and homes along the old Vantage Highway as the fire grew to 150 acres.
As of 6 p.m., aerial attacks on the fire have been called off now that the blaze is under control. No structures were lost and there were no reports of any injuries.
At one point, both directions of I-90 were closed between Kittitas and the Vantage Bridge. As of 6 p.m., westbound lanes remain closed.