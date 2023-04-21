WENATCHEE - A Wenatchee store front needed some patching up after a pickup truck crashed into the building on Thursday.
Wenatchee Police say the wreck happened in the 10 a.m. hour at Wild Birds Unlimited on Fifth Street.
It was learned that the female driver had pulled into a parking space in front of the store and decided she wanted to back out of the space after realizing she was crooked.
During her attempt to back out, the woman accidentally put her truck in drive instead of reverse and jumped the curb, sending the truck into the storefront. The crash shattered the windows, bending the window frames and damaging drywall and some items inside.
No one was hurt.
The driver of the truck was not intoxicated nor was she cited.