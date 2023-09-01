MOSES LAKE - A teen reportedly took out a wall of a business in downtown Moses Lake on Friday.
Eyewitnesses say the crash happened sometime in the afternoon at the corner of 4th Avenue and Ash Street. The truck partially crashed through the lobby of the Express Employment building.
Those who witnessed the crash say the driver was a 17-year-old who had three passengers. No one in the vehicle or inside the building was hurt.
As for the damage, the truck had left a gaping hole in the side of the building.
Police were not able to confirm the cause of the crash as of Friday evening.