WENATCHEE - A series of leaked documents and inside information revealed by journalist Dominick Bonny presents a troubling picture of Confluence Health, the largest medical provider in North Central Washington, falling short of its 2023 goals and experiencing internal strife.
Bonny received anonymous tips and documents, including internal communications, showing that Confluence Health has been facing negative operating margins for April and May 2023, the most recent months with available data. Moreover, sources inside the organization spoke of rising tensions between the physician's group, Wenatchee Valley Medical Group, and the new CEO of Confluence Health, Dr. Andrew Jones.
Dr. Jones was brought in to replace Dr. Doug Wilson, who had unexpectedly quit, leaving a position previously held by the highly respected Dr. Peter Rutherford. Since taking over, Jones has reportedly been trying to oust those loyal to Rutherford, causing significant friction within the organization.
To verify the information he received, Bonny reached out to Confluence Health's communications manager, Adam MacDonald. The communication manager confirmed that Dr. Jason Lake, the chief medical officer, had recently resigned to pursue other opportunities.
Despite repeated attempts, Bonny was unable to get on-the-record comments from inside sources to substantiate the allegations. However, he received an anonymous envelope filled with Confluence Health documents, including the internal goals for 2023.
From the leaked documents, it was evident that Confluence was failing to meet its goals for standard infection ratio, blood pressure control, online appointment scheduling, and outpatient services. Notably, during March, April, and May, patient growth was negative.
The packet also contained two memos from Dr. Jones, acknowledging the difficulties Confluence is facing. According to the memos, Confluence plans to partner with Dr. Richard Bohmer to reimagine their service "through the lens of four defined operating systems," including preventative/wellness care, convenient care, chronic care, and complex care.
Bonny reached out once again to Confluence's communications department seeking clarifications on several points, including the significant change in the mission statement that left out words like 'safe,' 'high-quality,' 'compassionate,' and 'cost-effective.' The query remained unanswered as of press time.
Dominick Bonny's version of the story can be read in his Substack here.