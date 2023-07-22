MOSES LAKE – 24-year-old Ivan Ramos-Rodriguez faces multiple charges after he was arrested in Moses Lake on SR 17 and Stratford Rd. early Saturday.
Troopers say Ivan was pulled over for aggressive driving, which means he was traveling 20 mph over the speed limit and/or he had at least two moving violations.
During contact with Ivan, a Trooper noticed Ivan had an open container in the car. The Trooper asked Ivan to do a field sobriety test and it was determined that he was intoxicated. The Trooper told Ivan he was under arrest multiple times and Ivan allegedly continued to pull away as the Trooper grabbed him arm to cuff him. Ivan was escorted to the ground and cuffed.
Ivan now faces charges of DUI and resisting arrest.