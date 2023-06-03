BLEWETT – A speeding driver made a crash scene worse when he reportedly collided with an investigating deputy’s vehicle on Saturday on Blewett Pass.
The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. on SR 97 at Milepost 174.
Chelan County Deputy David Flick’s patrol SUV was parked, unoccupied on the right shoulder with its emergency lights on in the southbound lane of SR 97. Deputy Flick was already investigating a crash involving a Honda Civic driven by 24-year-old Mohammad Najaar of Everett. Najaar’s vehicle was also parked on the right shoulder of southbound SR 97.
70-year-old Douglas Brown and 69-year-old Sandra Brown of Plano, Texas were speeding in a Nissan sedan when they were unable to stop for the traffic moved to the right shoulder. The driver of the causing vehicle, Douglas Brown, ended up colliding with deputy Flick’s patrol vehicle and Najaar’s car. Flick's patrol car was struck from behind.
Both Douglas Brown and Sandra Brown were injured and transported to a Leavenworth hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt.
Intoxicants were not factors in the crash.