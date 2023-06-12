3:30 P.M. UPDATE -- Washington State Troopers have changed their statement in regards to the motorcycle rider who died in a crash near Quincy on Sunday.
The state agency now says it's "unknown" if Alvin Haug of Warden was not wearing a helmet. Source ONE News was told that an EMT on the scene informed one of the investigating Troopers that Haug was not wearing protective head gear as required by law in Washington state.
However, loved ones insist that Haug was wearing his helmet.
The discrepancy likely prompted Washington State Patrol to alter its information about the crash.
QUINCY – A 59-year-old Warden man is dead after crashing his motorcycle west of Quincy on Sunday.
Troopers say Alvin Haug was on his motorcycle going east on SR 28 just past the White Trail Road roundabout construction site when the crash happened.
At around 5:30 p.m., Haug was attempting to pass another vehicle going in the same direction. During his attempt, Haug drifted from the westbound lane to the eastbound lane too early, striking the vehicle he was trying to pass causing him to wreck.
State Patrol says Haug died at the scene; he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The driver of the other vehicle, 28-year-old Max Gould of Quincy, was unhurt.