ORONDO – Five people are hurt following a DUI hit-and-run crash north of Orondo early Saturday.
Troopers say 23-year-old Pedro Escobar Miranda of Orondo was going south on SR 97 when he crossed the centerline and drove on to the shoulder of the oncoming lane. When Pedro drove back on to the southbound lane, he struck a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Jakob Vandventer of Snohomish.
Pedro and his passenger, 24-year-old Alejandro Medrano of Quincy, were hurt and transported to Lake Chelan Hospital for treatment.
Jakob and his two passengers, 26-year-old Levi Loukusa of Monroe and 23-year-old Ethan Simpson of Monroe were all hurt and taken to Lake Chelan Hospital.
Pedro faces charges of hit and run and DUI.