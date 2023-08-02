ROCK ISLAND - An East Wenatchee woman is likely reeling after her harrowing experience on the road near Rock Island on Wednesday.
State Troopers say 53-year-old Effie Lyons was on SR 28 near Rock Island Dam when a vehicle in front of her was performing an illegal u-turn.
Lyons did a drastic maneuver to avoid the vehicle, resulting in her SUV going on to its side on the shoulder of the roadway.
Effie was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Troopers say the driver of the vehicle that performed an illegal u-turn is still at large.