OTHELLO - Three people are dead following a head-on crash at an intersection 10 miles west of Othello Saturday night.
Troopers say 30-year-old Homero Vicente Victoriano was under the influence while going east on SR 26.
As Homero was approach the intersection of SR 26 and Road D SE, he crossed the centerline in the intersection and collided head-on with a vehicle piloted by 78-year-old Eloy Romero-Serrano of Royal City.
Eloy and his two passengers, 21-year-old Jesus Perez Escamilla of Mexico and 63-year-old Antonia Rodriguez Barragan of Royal City all died in the wreck. Homero was injured and was treated at a Tri-Cities hospital.
It's unknown if anyone in Eloy's vehicle was belted up at the time of the crash.