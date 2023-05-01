CASHMERE – Washington State Troopers say they’re investigating a driver after he ran a red light, causing a two-car injury crash in Cashmere on Sunday.
Just before 6:30 p.m., 52-year-old Brian Chenette of Cashmere was going south on N. Division Street when he ran a red light and crossed onto US 2. Chenette’s vehicle darted out in front of another vehicle going west on US 2, resulting in a crash.
Chenette was ejected during the wreck because he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. He was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
He was lone occupant in his vehicle.
The car he crashed into was occupied by two adults and two children from Bothell; no one in that car was hurt.