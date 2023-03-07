SUNNYSIDE - Court documents are detailing attempted pursuits followed by a horrific fatal crash near Sunnyside that some say ‘could have been prevented’ if it weren’t for the state’s new pursuit law.
In the legal document, it read that Washington State Patrol troopers tried to stop an erratic driver four times, starting in Ellensburg on I-90, before he crashed head on, killing two children near Sunnyside on I-82 last month.
The affidavit says the Feb. 28 chases pursued a vehicle that at one point, was traveling at 120 mph. Troopers say they struggled to continue their pursuits of 20-year-old Keith Goings because the crime he was committing after failing to stop was not a felony, according to state law.
Based on a state law passed in 2021, high-speed pursuits are not allowed unless there is probable cause he is suspected of driving under the influence or is implicated in a violent crime.
Goings appeared in court in Yakima County on Tuesday after he was released from Harborview Medical Center. He’s now in Yakima County Jail on two counts of second-degree murder and vehicular assault in a crash that killed an 8-year-old, a 6-year-old and injured a 5-year-old; the adult who was driving the children was also injured.
Four different Troopers attempted to stop Goings and that didn’t include a Sunnyside Police Officer who was also forced to call off the pursuit. The Yakima Herald reports that Goings was weaving in and out of traffic, turning his headlights on and off.
It was confirmed that Goings was driving under the influence at the time the crash.
Court documents obtained by the Herald indicate that that the children were all siblings and were in foster care; the driver, 23-year-old Maurilio Trejo was driving them to a supervised visit with their parents as part of his job.
$100,00 bail has been set for Goings due to the severity of the crime and Goings’ potential to flee with him being a Missouri resident.