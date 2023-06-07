EAST WENATCHEE – Washington State Troopers are faulting a bus driver in a crash with another vehicle near Rock Island on Wednesday.
The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on SR 28.
Troopers say an Eastmont School District school bus was parked on the eastbound shoulder of SR 28 with a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Thalia Arceo-Padilla of East Wenatchee traveling in the same direction, approaching.
Troopers say the bus driver, 69-year-old Debra Hamilton of Wenatchee, failed to yield to Thalia’s vehicle as the bus tried pulling onto SR 28 from the shoulder.
As a result, Troopers say Thalia’s Jeep SUV struck the left rear of the bus, causing some damage.
Thalia’s vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage.
The bus was carrying a 12-year-old student and a 6-year-old student at the time of the crash.
No one was hurt.