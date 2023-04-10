MOSES LAKE — A trial date has been pushed back again for Juan Gastelum, the man accused of killing 30-year-old Moses Lake woman Yanira Cedillos.
Gastelum is charged and has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree rape. Gastelum waived his right to appear in court during a hearing on Monday where his trial date was continued from May 10 to July 26 due to the large amount of information and data provided by prosecutors to Gastelum’s defense attorney.
Gastelum was taken into custody at his home in Hermiston, Oregon on March 9, 2022. He was extradited back to Grant County in May and remains held on $1 million bail.
Cedillos was reported missing on March 4, 2022 after she had been out celebrating her birthday. Investigators say Gastelum had given Cedillos a ride to her apartment. Phone data allegedly shows Gastelum was at her apartment for three to five hours. Detectives say information shows Cedillos was killed in her apartment and Gastelum later moved her body.
Cedillos’ body was recovered in May in a remote area in Walla Walla County. Her body was found covered in tree limbs and leaves, according to Moses Lake police.