PASCO - The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation are in the process of seeking approval from the Office of Indian Gaming within the Bureau of Indian Affairs for the establishment of the Tri-Cities' inaugural tribal casino in Pasco. The Tri-City Herald recently published an update about the project.
Cody Desautel, the tribe's executive director, forecasts a verdict by late 2024 or early 2025.
Tribal leaders have been active in updating local Pasco authorities on their envisioned casino and hotel north of Pasco. The initiation with the BIA process took place in April, with the tribe anticipating a federal environmental impact statement process to commence soon.
The Colville Tribe already operates three casinos in north-central Washington, which include Omak, Grand Coulee and Chelan. While other casinos exist in the Tri-Cities, none are tribal. The lucrative tribal gaming industry raked in $3.1 billion for Washington tribes in 2022.
Preliminary designs of the proposed casino show a scenic approach with tree-lined boulevards and water features.
The casino promises substantial economic benefits for the area, providing numerous job opportunities and revenue streams for the tribe's 9,300 members.
The tribes have held ties with Pasco since 2019, having bought land and announced plans for business establishments, including the casino. The approval process, guided by the 1988 Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, will conclude with a decision from the secretary of the Interior and the governor's concurrence.