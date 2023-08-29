EPHRATA - Emergency personnel are the scene of a train vs. pedestrian collision in Ephrata as of Tuesday evening.
An official alert about the incident was broadcast to the public at 5:45 p.m.
The collision occurred at the Nat Washington railroad crossing.
The pedestrian involved was a 60-year-old female who is still alive and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff's Office says its unknown as to how hard she was hit. What is known is that she was alert, conscious and talking after she was struck, according to sheriff's officials. The woman's injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
The collision is blocking the Nat Washington Way and Division Avenue railroad crossings. Anyone needing to get into downtown Ephrata can access the city's core by using the SR 282 overpass on the south side of town.