MOSES LAKE - Grant County residents are being urged to exercise caution and avoid contact with Potholes Reservoir near Perch Point, as the Grant County Health District (GCHD) recently received a report of a suspected cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, bloom in the area. The health district has collected water samples from the reservoir, and the results indicate the presence of elevated toxin levels.
According to the laboratory analysis, the toxin level in the water samples from the affected area measured 317μg/L. This reading surpasses the Washington State recreational guidelines of 8μg/L for microcystin toxins, raising concerns about potential health risks associated with the bloom. As a precautionary measure, the GCHD has promptly taken action by posting warning signs in and around Perch Point. These signs will remain in place until subsequent sampling shows toxin levels below the recommended recreational guidelines.
Blue-green algae blooms are a recurring phenomenon during the summer months, attributed to the combination of warm water and abundant nutrients, which create an optimal environment for the rapid growth of algae. While visually striking, these blooms have the potential to produce natural toxins that are potent and dangerous to both humans and animals.
It is important to note that the presence of blue-green algae is not limited to Perch Point alone. Other areas of Potholes Reservoir and various bodies of water located in Grant County may also be susceptible to cyanobacteria blooms. As a result, residents are advised to exercise caution when visiting lakes or water bodies in the region.
To ensure personal safety and that of their beloved pets, individuals are strongly encouraged to adhere to the following precautions:
- Avoid any contact with water suspected or confirmed to contain blue-green algae blooms.
- Refrain from swimming or engaging in recreational activities in areas affected by the bloom.
- Keep pets out of the water and prevent them from drinking from or coming into contact with any water source that may contain blue-green algae.
- If you or your pets come into contact with water from Potholes Reservoir, thoroughly rinse off with clean water and seek medical or veterinary attention if symptoms such as skin irritation, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or other unexplained illness occur.
The Grant County Health District is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to conduct regular sampling and testing of the reservoir water to assess the level of toxins present. Updates regarding the cyanobacteria bloom and the safety of Potholes Reservoir will be provided as new information becomes available.