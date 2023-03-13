SEATTLE - A Tonasket teacher who serves as a mentor in the classroom and on the firefighting lines took one of his pupils with him to climb a Seattle skyscraper for a good cause on Sunday.
Brian Ellis and Tonasket High School senior James Gashow ventured to the Columbia Center in Seattle to compete in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stair Climb 2023.
The competition draws 2,000 current or former firefighters from across the country to raise money to fight cancer. With 69 floors, the Columbia Center is the second tallest skyscraper west of the Mississippi.
All firefighters are required to wear firefighting gear and oxygen masks, all which weight about 60 lbs.
As a source of inspiration, Ellis wore pictures of family members who have survived cancer or died from it.
Ellis managed to climb 69 floors in 33 minutes. James Gashow did it in 23 minutes.
Ellis says he and Gashow had trained for the climb a month prior to it happening.
“It’s hard, it’s super hard. James and I have been training hard for over a month. It’s not super easy to find a 69-story building in Okanogan county. We practiced in a two-story firehouse and went to a gym in Omak that has stair climbers,” Ellis told Source ONE News. “It’s a great feeling of accomplishment.”
Between the two of them, Ellis and Gashow raised $3,000 for the benefit of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Ellis says the firefighter with the fastest time climbed all 69 floors in about 10 minutes.
Okanogan County Fire District 6 firefighters Ted Lafferty, Jeff Kingsbury, Tiago Pacheco, Keith Comstock, Jeremiah Fosness and Rick Zeeb participated in the climb as well.