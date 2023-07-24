GEORGE, WA - This summer, country music fans will flock to the scenic Gorge Amphitheatre for the highly anticipated Watershed Music Festival.
Headliners Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, and Keith Urban will grace the main stage from Friday, August 4, through Sunday, August 6.
The three-day, two-stage festival will also see Wade Bowen, Travis Denning, Ernest, Kameron Marlowe, Parker McCollum, Niko Moon, Kylie Morgan, Carly Pearce, Conner Smith, Tenille Townes, Lainey Wilson, DJ Rod Youree, and Warren Zeiders, adding to the allure of the weekend's events.
In addition to the headliners, Watershed continues its tradition of promoting fresh talent with its stacked second stage lineup, known as "Next From Nashville." This platform provides a unique opportunity for "Shedders," as festival attendees are affectionately known, to discover country music's emerging stars. This year's lineup includes Avery Anna, Chayce Beckham, George Birge, Ben Burgess, Ben Chapman, Madeline Edwards, Carter Faith, Ella Langley, Alexander Ludwig, Landon Parker, Pillbox Patti, MacKenzie Porter, Peytan Porter, Aaron Raitiere, and Lauren Watkins.
The Watershed Music and Camping Festival is renowned for not only its stellar lineup of country music stars and hot new acts, but also for the breathtaking scenery of the Gorge Amphitheatre, which Rolling Stone hailed as "tough to beat." Billboard echoed this sentiment, describing the festival as "a sonic and visual treat."
Event organizers say this year's festival promises to uphold the reputation of Watershed as the country music event of the summer.
Pass to the event usually sell out quickly, but the Live Nation website indicates general admission 3-day passes to event are still available.