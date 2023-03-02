MOSES LAKE - Thursday was another day of 'history in the making' at Grant County International Airport with the very first flight of a hydrogen-powered aircraft that can seat 40. Created by California-based Universal Hydrogen, the Havilland Dash 8-300 turboprop reportedly aced its 15-minute test flight in Moses Lake, according to press release.
The aircraft was converted by Universal Hydrogen to use hydrogen to power an electric propulsion system mounted on the plane's right wing. GeekWire reports that the plane utilizes a fuel cell manufactured by Plug Power, a megawatt-class motor created by Everett-based MagniX and aircraft's conversion was done by Seattle-based AeroTEC in Moses Lake.
The flight started at 8:41 a.m. and lasted about 15 minutes. The airplane reached an altitude of 3,500 ft.
Representatives from Connect Airlines and Amelia, the US and European launch customers for the hydrogen airplanes, respectively, were on hand to witness the historic flight. The company has a rapidly growing order book, today totaling 247 aircraft conversions from 16 customers worldwide, totaling over $1 billion in conversions backlog and over $2 billion in fuel services over the first ten years of operation.
“Today will go down in the history books as the true start to the decarbonization of the global airline industry and we at Connect Airlines are extremely proud of the role that we, as the first US operator, will play in leading the way with Universal Hydrogen,” said John Thomas, CEO of Connect Airlines. Connect, which will begin regional turboprop service this spring, has placed a first-position US order with Universal Hydrogen to convert 75 ATR 72-600 regional airplanes to hydrogen powertrains with purchase rights for 25 additional aircraft conversions. Deliveries will start in 2025. “We have committed to being North America’s first zero-emission airline and this historic flight, taking hydrogen, which can be made with nothing but sunshine and emitting only water, is a key milestone on our journey,” continued Thomas.
“With this technology, and the improvement of government positive regulations I am confident that we can turn the tide of public sentiment and once again make aviation a shining beacon of technological optimism,” added Alain Regourd, President of Amelia.
In this first test flight, one of the airplane’s turbine engines was replaced with Universal Hydrogen’s fuel cell-electric, megawatt-class powertrain. The other remained a conventional engine for safety of flight. The flight was piloted by Alex Kroll, an experienced former U.S. Air Force test pilot and the company’s chief test pilot. “During the second circuit over the airport, we were comfortable with the performance of the hydrogen powertrain, so we were able to throttle back the fossil fuel turbine engine to demonstrate cruise principally on hydrogen power,” said Kroll. “The airplane handled beautifully, and the noise and vibrations from the fuel cell powertrain are significantly lower than from the conventional turbine engine.”
Thursday's flight was the first in a two-year flight test campaign.